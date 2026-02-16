Govt Trains 600 Officials for Haj 2026 as 1.75 Lakh Indians Set to Travel

The Ministry of Minority Affairs today inaugurated the Orientation-cum-Training Programme for Haj Deputationists for Haj 2026 at Vigyan Bhawan, formally commencing preparations for one of India’s largest overseas logistical operations.

The programme was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Shri George Kurian, as India prepares to facilitate the pilgrimage of approximately 1.75 lakh Indian Haj pilgrims this year.

Nearly 600 government officials will be deployed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for about two-and-a-half months, working under the supervision of the Consulate General of India (CGI) to provide administrative, logistical and medical support.

The deputationists have been drawn from diverse government organisations, reflecting a coordinated, whole-of-government effort to ensure safe, efficient and compassionate services for pilgrims.

“Face of the Government of India in Saudi Arabia”

In his inaugural address, Shri George Kurian described Haj management as one of the most complex overseas operations undertaken by India.

“You are entrusted with the responsibility of serving around 1.75 lakh pilgrims and are, in effect, the face of the Government of India in Saudi Arabia,” he told the deputationists.

He highlighted key welfare reforms introduced in recent years, including:

Special facilitation for elderly pilgrims, including provision for companions

Enhanced arrangements for women pilgrims travelling without Mehram

Strengthened inter-ministerial coordination

The Minister emphasized that preparations for Haj 2026 are being executed under a whole-of-government approach, involving:

Ministry of External Affairs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Streamlined Preparations and Technology Integration

Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Dr. C.S. Kumar, noted that India remains one of the largest contributors of Haj pilgrims globally.

He said preparations for Haj 2026 have been streamlined, with close coordination among:

Saudi authorities

Consulate General of India, Jeddah

Embassy of India, Riyadh

Other key stakeholders

Dr. Kumar emphasized the importance of structured, phase-wise training to prepare deputationists for ground realities, including:

Use of audio-visual modules

Integration of digital platforms and AI-enabled systems

Continuous feedback mechanisms

Cultural sensitivity and disciplined conduct

He stressed that deputationists must uphold dignity while representing India abroad.

Strong India–Saudi Coordination

Shri Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, underlined that Haj arrangements are accorded the highest importance by the Government of India.

He highlighted the role of India’s diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia and pointed to the broader strategic relationship between India and GCC countries.

He noted that nearly 10 million Indians live in the GCC region, including around 2.7 million in Saudi Arabia, alongside expanding trade ties.

Advising deputationists to respect local laws and customs, he stressed physical fitness, readiness for long duty hours, and proactive grievance redressal.

Operational Changes and Tech Upgrades for Haj 2026

Shri Ram Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, briefed participants on updated operational protocols in line with revised Saudi guidelines.

He highlighted new technological interventions introduced for Haj 2026, including:

Haj Suvidha App

Smart wearable devices for tracking and safety

HMIS Portal integration

These tools are aimed at improving pilgrim safety, monitoring, service delivery and coordination on the ground.

Thematic Sessions and Practical Training

The programme included sessions on:

Overview of Haj management in Saudi Arabia

Roles and duties of deputationists

International health issues and medical arrangements

Pilgrim management (Do’s and Don’ts)

HMIS Portal and Haj Suvidha App

An interactive Question Hour with ministry officials and resource persons concluded the session.

Commitment to Seamless Haj Experience

The Orientation-cum-Training Programme underscores the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ commitment to strengthening preparedness, enhancing inter-agency coordination and ensuring a smooth Haj experience for Indian pilgrims in 2026.

With large-scale deployment, digital upgrades and reinforced welfare measures, the government aims to deliver a safe and dignified pilgrimage for every Indian Haj pilgrim this year.