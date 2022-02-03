Khadi’s exponential growth is result of KVIC's Charkha Kranti

Khadi's exponential growth, as mentioned by President in his address to the Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, is a result of the "Charkha Kranti" initiated by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in the last 7 years. KVIC built several monumental Charkhas to propagate Gandhian thoughts and symbolism of Charkha in India and abroad which further popularized Khadi and played a key role in its massive growth. Khadi's success was acknowledged by the President in his address to the Parliament on 31st January and by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, a day before at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmadabad, while unveiling Mahatma Gandhi's 100 sq meter wall mural on his 74th Martyr's Day.

Interestingly, KVIC was formed in the year 1956 but it made no effort in the next 58 years; i.e. till 2014, to popularize Khadi, Charkha or any other symbol associated with Mahatma Gandhi. "Khadi" and "Gandhi" were only used for political gains. It was only after the year 2014, that concrete efforts were made by the Narendra Modi government to popularize Khadi and spread the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and the symbolism of Charkha across the globe. Be it the birth anniversary or the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, KVIC organized unique programs to celebrate Gandhian thoughts.

During the last 7 years, KVIC built monuments like world's biggest wooden and steel charkhas, world's smallest charkha on wrist watches, Gandhi ji's world's largest wall mural made of clay Kulhads, world's largest national flag made of Khadi fabric, heritage Charkha museum and many more. Charkha, which was Gandhi ji's tool in the fight against the British Rule, made its way to a foreign country, for the first time in 2017. Since then, Bapu's Charkha has reached 60 countries of the world.

"It is with the inspiration of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi that concrete steps were taken to popularize Khadi and Charkha not only in India but across the world. This played a major role in increasing the production and sale of Khadi and, thereby, contributed to realizing Bapu's dream of Gramoday. The Charkha Kranti also saw distribution of a record 55,000 advanced charkhas to the Khadi artisans across the country that provided them with self-employment," Chairman KVIC, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

1956 to 2014 – No significant activity/event

July 5, 2016 - World's largest wooden Charkha installed at IGI Airport, New Delhi, by Shri Amit Shah, the then BJP President and Member of Parliament.

October 18, 2016 - Biggest Ever Charkha distribution in Independent India at Ludhiana by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

May 21, 2017 - World's largest Stainless Steel Charkha installed at Connaught Place, New Delhi by Shri Amit Shah, the then BJP President and Member of Parliament.

May 21, 2017 - Heritage Charkha Museum Inaugurated at Connaught Place, New Delhi, by Shri Amit Shah, the then BJP President and Member of Parliament.

October 2, 2017 – A big wooden Charkha unveiled in Uganda, for the first time on foreign soil.

April 15, 2018 - Stainless Steel Charkha unveiled by former Agriculture Minister Shri Radha Mohan Singh at Motihari in Bihar to commemorate Champaran Satyagrah centenary celebrations.

June 7, 2018 - Pietermaritzburg station in South Africa sported a Khadi look and trains draped in Khadi fabric. This Railway Station is the place where Gandhi ji was thrown off a train for refusing to give up his seat in a first class, "whites-only" compartment, 125 years ago in 1893. It was the first such program sponsored by KVIC on foreign soil.

June 26, 2018 - Grand Stainless Steel Charkha installed at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmadabad. The Charkha was unveiled by Shri Amit Shah, the then BJP President and Member of Parliament.

January 31, 2019 - World's Largest Wall Mural of Mahatma Gandhi Made of terracotta Kulhads unveiled at NDMC building in New Delhi by Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu.

January 30, 2020 - World's Smallest Charkha used in Unique Khadi Wrist Watches that were launched by the then Minister of MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari.

Charkha was sent to 60 countries during Khadi exhibitions in 2017 and 2018.

October 2, 2021 – World's largest Monumental National Flag made of Khadi Fabric and weighing 1400 KG, unveiled in Leh by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri RK Mathur.

30 January 2022 – A grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made of clay Kulhads installed at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmadabad. This is India's 2nd and Gujarat's first wall mural of this kind that was unveiled by Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation, Shri Amit Shah.

2014-15 to 2020-21 – 55,000 New Model Charkhas and 9000 modern looms distributed to Khadi artisans across the country to increase the production of Khadi.

(With Inputs from PIB)