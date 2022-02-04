Left Menu

CRMNEXT launches its new Open Communication Platform (OCP) to power continuous channel experience

- Engage, sell, and serve customers across a mix of modern and traditional channels that are increasingly driving new business MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2022 PRNewswire -- CRMNEXT, the worlds leading digital technology solution for the banking and insurance industry, has launched Open Communication Platform OCP technology to accelerate customer delights, personalized products, service delivery and build loyalty through digital first experiences.As banking and financial institutions embrace a serve and sell anytime, anywhere mentality, digital experiences are becoming critical.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 11:11 IST
CRMNEXT launches its new Open Communication Platform (OCP) to power continuous channel experience
  • Country:
  • India

- Engage, sell, and serve customers across a mix of modern and traditional channels that are increasingly driving new business MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRMNEXT, the world's leading digital technology solution for the banking and insurance industry, has launched Open Communication Platform (OCP) technology to accelerate customer delights, personalized products, service delivery and build loyalty through digital first experiences.

As banking and financial institutions embrace a ''serve and sell anytime, anywhere'' mentality, digital experiences are becoming critical. Open Communication Platform (OCP) helps enterprises move to a zero ops model, powered by one & done processes that can fundamentally do back-office work with STP and smart AI. This delivers a modern customer service and engagement platform for banks, financial services, and insurance providers powered with out-of-box AI capabilities. Channels that OCP enables: • OCP for text: CRMNEXT customers can seamlessly plugin new channels like WhatsApp, twitter, google business messenger, Facebook, chatbots, voice triggered chatbots and more • OCP for voice: Clients can integrate with voice telephony channels like AWS connect, CTI, IVR, WebEx, Avaya and more, greatly enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of your contact centers Some of OCP capabilities include: • Real time Business Fabric: Deliver concierge like experience with more real-time actions, intelligence and seamless handover across channels while preserving the context of the conversations.

• SoftPhone Integration: Embed a third-party dialer to the action tray of your agent workbench's console view.

• AI-driven Knowledge Base: Dynamic solutions to customer queries.

• AI-driven Insight Cards: AI driven product offers, insights from customer interactions.

• Sentiment Analysis: Proactively identify customer emotions with AI driven sentiment analysis.

• Conference Chat with Supervisor: Agents can now consult their supervisor in real time.

• Connected Workspace: Increase in customer engagement rates through connected workspace, that includes functionalities such as Facebook chat integration, chats in console view, speech to text recognition and more.

Mr. Sushil Tyagi, Director, CRMNEXT, said, ''Across every business function and industry, our customers are redefining their customer, employee, partner and product experiences. Open Communication Platform (OCP) continues to expand our vision of enabling companies realize speed, agility and efficiency in customer engagement. OCP creates a more connected customer experience by delivering instant connect, instant response, instant delight and significantly boosting first time resolutions.'' For more information, visit https://www.businessnext.com/ocp Watch Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHxo1n83tmw Media contact: Rishabh Joshi rishabh.joshi@crmnext.com +91-9450829986 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170890/CRMNEXT_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022