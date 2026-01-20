Left Menu

Delhi's Holi Gift: Free Gas Cylinders for EWS Women

The Delhi government plans to distribute free cooking gas cylinders to economically weaker section (EWS) women during Holi and Diwali. This initiative, part of the BJP's manifesto, is expected to cost around Rs 300 crore and aims to ease financial burdens on these households.

The Delhi government is set to offer a festive boost to economically weaker women by providing them with free cooking gas cylinders during Holi this March, sources revealed on Tuesday.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Cabinet approved this proposal, aligning with the BJP's assembly poll promises to aid financially weaker families.

The initiative, expected to cost approximately Rs 300 crore, will benefit women from EWS families possessing ration cards, further established through Gupta's campaign commitments during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi bypolls last November.

