Delhi's Holi Gift: Free Gas Cylinders for EWS Women

The Delhi government is set to offer a festive boost to economically weaker women by providing them with free cooking gas cylinders during Holi this March, sources revealed on Tuesday.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Cabinet approved this proposal, aligning with the BJP's assembly poll promises to aid financially weaker families.

The initiative, expected to cost approximately Rs 300 crore, will benefit women from EWS families possessing ration cards, further established through Gupta's campaign commitments during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi bypolls last November.