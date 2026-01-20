Left Menu

Mubadala Targets AI and Robotics for Industrial Growth

Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, focuses on AI and robotics for industrial expansion. The $330 billion fund's tech investments span semiconductors, data centers, and AI infrastructure. Group CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak highlights AI's impact on manufacturing and identifies life sciences, healthcare, and biotechnology as transformative sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:46 IST
Mubadala Investments, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, has set its sights on artificial intelligence and robotics as significant avenues for industrial growth. This strategic pivot was highlighted by their group CEO during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

With an impressive $330 billion portfolio, Mubadala has consistently expanded its technological investments in recent years, embracing sectors such as semiconductors, data centers, and AI infrastructure. Their focus now includes assessing the impact of robotics on manufacturing and industry, according to CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Moreover, Mubadala is keenly observing developments in life sciences, healthcare, and biotechnology, three sectors anticipated to be revolutionized by AI. Plans are also underway for further growth in Africa, marking an exciting new chapter for the fund.

