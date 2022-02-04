Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:50 IST
Snowfall in high reaches of HP, most roads blocked
Representative image Image Credit: IANS
The cold wave having intensified in Himachal Pradesh, the high and mid hills in the state witnessed snowfall on Friday, while the low hills and plains received rainfall, the meteorological department said.

Majority of roads in the higher reaches, including in Shimla city, remain blocked for vehicular traffic due to the snowfall since Thursday morning, police said.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at minus 6.9 degrees Celsius in Keylong, while the highest was at 14.8 degrees Celsius in Una, the local weather office said.

In a travel advisory, the police said that following continuous snowfall in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Shimla districts since Thursday, most roads in these areas are either blocked or partially open.

In a separate statement, the Shimla police requested citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.

In case of emergency travel, use safer alternative routes, and in case of any problem, contact 01772812344, 112 or the nearest police station, it added.

Most of the roads in Shimla town are closed due to slippery conditions, the police said.

Roads at Kufri, Narkanda, Khidki and Kharapathar are also closed due to significant snow accumulation, it added.

