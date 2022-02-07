PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Credit Suisse securitises yacht loans to oligarchs and tycoons https://on.ft.com/3soJJHY - Westminster council calls for curbs on Airbnb-style lets https://on.ft.com/3opFMli

- EU draws up contingencies in case Ukraine crisis hits energy supplies https://on.ft.com/3J9e1Wc - Dutch central bank head calls for ECB to raise interest rate in fourth quarter https://on.ft.com/3Li5eTx

Overview - Credit Suisse has securitised a portfolio of loans linked to its wealthiest customers’ yachts and private jets, in an unusual use of derivatives to offload risks associated with lending to ultra-rich oligarchs and entrepreneurs.

- Westminster council is calling for new powers to curb the use of Airbnb-style rental properties and crack down on rogue landlords who are "making life hell for many of our residents". - Brussels is examining how to shield consumers from a potential energy crisis as part of plans to protect Europe's households, businesses and borders from the fallout from a Russian military escalation in Ukraine.

- Dutch central bank governor has become the first member of the European Central Bank governing council to say publicly it should raise interest rates this year, warning that eurozone inflation will stay at 4 per cent for most of this year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

