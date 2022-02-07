Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 7

- Brussels is examining how to shield consumers from a potential energy crisis as part of plans to protect Europe's households, businesses and borders from the fallout from a Russian military escalation in Ukraine. - Dutch central bank governor has become the first member of the European Central Bank governing council to say publicly it should raise interest rates this year, warning that eurozone inflation will stay at 4 per cent for most of this year.

Overview - Credit Suisse has securitised a portfolio of loans linked to its wealthiest customers’ yachts and private jets, in an unusual use of derivatives to offload risks associated with lending to ultra-rich oligarchs and entrepreneurs.

- Westminster council is calling for new powers to curb the use of Airbnb-style rental properties and crack down on rogue landlords who are "making life hell for many of our residents". - Brussels is examining how to shield consumers from a potential energy crisis as part of plans to protect Europe's households, businesses and borders from the fallout from a Russian military escalation in Ukraine.

- Dutch central bank governor has become the first member of the European Central Bank governing council to say publicly it should raise interest rates this year, warning that eurozone inflation will stay at 4 per cent for most of this year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

