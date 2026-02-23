El Mencho's Downfall: A Turning Point in Mexico's Cartel Crackdown

In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug cartels, Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera, leader of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed in a military operation by Mexican special forces. The raid, supported by U.S. intelligence, has sparked violent retaliation across Mexico.

Following the death of Oseguera, a former police officer turned cartel kingpin, cartel henchmen have unleashed chaos, blocking highways and setting businesses on fire in multiple states. Despite the violence, President Claudia Sheinbaum has vowed to maintain her assault on drug cartels while navigating pressure from Washington for more decisive action against drug trafficking into the U.S.

The operation's consequences are being closely monitored by security experts amid fears of internal power struggles within the CJNG. While U.S. officials praise the killing as a significant win, the ensuing violence underscores the complex political dynamics facing Mexican authorities in their ongoing battle against powerful drug organizations.