AI Impact Summit 2026: Paving the Way for Global AI Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the global acclaim India received for its technological prowess during the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The event marked significant progress in international AI collaboration.

With the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, 89 countries and international entities have endorsed leveraging AI for economic and social benefits. This reflects a global consensus towards using AI for inclusive growth and planetary welfare.

Attended by prominent global leaders, the summit underscored India's leadership in AI, aiming to position the country at the forefront of technological advancement. This initiative comes under the theme 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (Welfare for all, happiness of all).

(With inputs from agencies.)