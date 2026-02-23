Maharashtra Seeks CBI Probe into Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
The Maharashtra government has requested a CBI investigation into the plane crash that killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The move comes after several allegations of foul play, with ongoing investigations by DGCA and state CID. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured a thorough investigation is underway.
The Maharashtra government has called for a CBI investigation into the plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need for a thorough probe to address any existing doubts about the incident.
The ongoing investigations involve the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the state CID. Additionally, the audit of the company VSR, which owned the ill-fated aircraft, is being undertaken by the DGCA. Concerns have been raised linking the company to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, prompting demands for his resignation during the inquiry.
Rohit Pawar, nephew of the late Ajit Pawar, has been vocal about suspected foul play surrounding the crash, further intensifying the probe's significance. The state government anticipates intense discussions on this issue during the upcoming Maharashtra legislature budget session.
