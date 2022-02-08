Africa's Leading FMCG Company Trade Kings is leveraging Bizom's Retail Intelligence to multiply distribution reach

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Trade Kings Group is digitizing their retail landscape in Africa with data-driven supply chain solutions. For the sub-Saharan FMCG giant who has been driven by the ambition of improving lives in Africa since its inception, the partnership with Bizom is a testimony to Trade Kings Group's affiliation towards innovative products that creates a progressive and sustainable future.

Revamping the supply chain with intelligent retail technology will help the company intensify the reach and efficiency of product distribution, and increase the potential of the company's iconic CPG product ranges like The Boom Cleaners, Daily Gold, Yoyo Fun Snacks, Swiss Bake, Big Tree and more. Trade Kings is expected to drive higher ROI on marketing expenditure and increase their footprint in the African consumer market by leveraging Bizom's holistic, analytical retail tools. The company is also expecting a soaring growth in sales numbers across all business units, with a reduced lead time for delivery.

Commenting on this new transformation in the downstream markets, Luxminarayanan Subramaniam, Group General Manager at Trade Kings said, "Trade Kings Group is committed to bringing a good life to every African consumer, irrespective of their financial status. Our partnership with Bizom will help us drive more granular market insights and accelerate our efforts to ensure that our products are reaching every kiosk in Sub-Saharan Africa, at the right time. We aim to leverage their technology in the coming years to aggressively drive our passion for improving lives in Africa." The 25-year-old African conglomerate has its vast range of product portfolios spread across southern Africa in countries like Zimbabwe, Angola, and more. Bizom's retail-focused solutions will assist the company in connecting the entire supply chain across all markets in a digital-first way.

As Zambia's largest manufacturing company, the ambition and efforts of Trade Kings Group towards uplifting the economy, has been relentless. Trade Kings Group has always been a versatile flagbearer for Zambia's growth, from providing a good lifestyle with affordable, consistent and reliable products to empowering African lives through employment and programs. Now, with enhanced retail solutions plugged into their supply chain, the company is expecting to increase the accessibility of their products in Africa, promptly. Lalit Bhise, CEO of Bizom shares how Bizom will boost Trade Kings Group's retail presence, saying, "The Trade Kings Group has been a pioneer in Africa's consumer world for creating a more hygienic and healthier environment for the masses. We are proud to work alongside such a renowned African brand and support their vision of improving lives in Africa. Bizom is built of everything retail, and I'm highly optimistic about the efficiency and market insights our solutions will deliver for Trade Kings, helping the company grow unprecedentedly."

The trust that Trade Kings Group has nurtured in the African market and the capabilities and opportunities of the Bizom platform will come together to drive the ambitious goals of the company, headstrong. Trade Kings Zambia is an indigenous African company that specializes in the creation and manufacture of innovative laundry and cleaning products, delicious sweets, confectionery, snacks, biscuits and reinventing both traditional and exciting new beverages.

The company has been in existence since 1995 and has grown into a conglomerate; a Group of companies namely Big Tree Beverages, Dairy Gold, Swiss Bake, Yoyo Foods, Royal Oak and Universal Mining and Chemical Industries Limited (Kafue Steel). Bizom is a Retail Intelligence platform that provides end-to-end supply chain automation for consumer product brands, enabling them with complete visibility on each movement in the supply chain, and providing accurate real-time actionable retail insights.

Trusted by CPG brands in India and emerging markets, Bizom's retail intelligence platform empowers 7.5 million retailers, of 500+ brands to sell better, every day and helps brands achieve smart distribution by improving their manpower efficiency, channel performance and product performance. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)