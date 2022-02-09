Valorah expands their presence to the UAE and Sri Lanka with new associations

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Valorah Resorts and Hospitality, a leisure timeshare brand in India that provides luxury vacations at an affordable price are now expanding their footprint to the UAE and Sri Lanka with new associations. The company also has plans to launch their hotels in Goa and Udaipur by Q1 of FY23, to offer premium services and amenities at an economical range for their members. The hospitality brand already has a ratio of 70 per cent affiliated hotels in India and 30 per cent of affiliated hotels at International destinations. With the inclusion of UAE and Sri Lanka, members will have access to a wider range of hotels to choose from.

Valorah, established in August 2019 with the intention of offering affordable and flexible holidays through a vacation ownership model has affiliated with more than 100 properties in a short span of 3 years. Members can choose to stay at properties in International destinations such as Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai or local destinations such as Jaisalmer, Pondicherry, Wayanad, Coorg as per their choice. Valorah is one of the only timeshare brands that enables its members to book their vacations at such prime properties even during peak season time such as Diwali, Christmas or New years. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the company today has 22-plus sales offices across India. Commenting on the expansion, Hriday Solanki, Founder, Valorah Resorts and Hospitality says, "We always wanted to create a brand that provided memorable holidays to our members without burning a hole in their pockets. Affordable holidays at luxurious hotels and destinations has become a priority for travelers in recent times. With the expansion to the UAE and Sri Lanka, we are thrilled to offer vacations at more than 100 destinations." Speaking further on the launch of their properties, Solanki added, "After noticing the company's growth trajectory in such a short span and almost 70 per cent of India-based associations, we understood the need of launching properties at popular destinations such as Goa and Udaipur to offer a range of locations for the members."

