Trump plans to greet Xi on arrival in Washington area, officials say

US ​President Donald Trump plans ‌to greet ​Chinese President Xi Jinping on his arrival at Joint ‌Base Andrews in suburban Washington next week, a senior US official told reporters on Friday.

Meeting Xi ‌at the airport on his arrival ‌on Wednesday is a sign of how important Trump considers the visit by the Chinese leader. Senior US officials ⁠who ​briefed reporters ⁠about the visit said it will include an arrival ⁠ceremony inside the White House, a Rose Garden military ​review and a state dinner in the ⁠evening.

They said among the guests for the dinner ⁠will ​be a number of tech CEOs, including Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sam Altman of ⁠OpenAI, Tim Cook of Apple, Elon Musk of ⁠Tesla , ⁠Jensen Huang of Nvidia, and Michael Dell of Dell Technologies.