Trump plans to greet Xi on arrival in Washington area, officials say

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 04:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 04:18 IST
Trump plans to greet Xi on arrival in Washington area, officials say

US ​President Donald Trump plans ‌to greet ​Chinese President Xi Jinping on his arrival at Joint ‌Base Andrews in suburban Washington next week, a senior US official told reporters on Friday.

Meeting Xi ‌at the airport on his arrival ‌on Wednesday is a sign of how important Trump considers the visit by the Chinese leader. Senior US officials ⁠who ​briefed reporters ⁠about the visit said it will include an arrival ⁠ceremony inside the White House, a Rose Garden military ​review and a state dinner in the ⁠evening.

They said among the guests for the dinner ⁠will ​be a number of tech CEOs, including Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sam Altman of ⁠OpenAI, Tim Cook of Apple, Elon Musk of ⁠Tesla , ⁠Jensen Huang of Nvidia, and Michael Dell of Dell Technologies.

TRENDING

1
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
2
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Global
3
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Global
4
Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Boom Is Building a New Global Divide and Poorer Economies Could Pay the Price

From Dry Fields to Daily Bread: How Water Stress Shapes Wholemeal Texture and Quality

Predicting Traffic Jams With AI: Why Better Accuracy Is Only Part of Real Challenge

More Than Entertainment: Instagram Reels Linked to Mental Health Among Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026