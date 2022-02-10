U.S Embassy in Sudan warns of civil disobedience during Thursday demonstrations - tweet
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:53 IST
The United States Embassy in Sudan said on Twitter that acts of civil disobedience are expected to take place on Thursday in Khartoum and other states, warning of decentralized demonstrations, road blockages, and business closures.
The embassy instructed Americans to avoid crowds and demonstrations and to keep a low profile.
