UP polls: Groom casts vote before marriage procession

Talk about the zest to vote. A groom reached Char Khamba polling station in the Sadar assembly seat here to cast his vote before joining his marriage procession on Thursday. Balram performed the 'Ghudchadhi ceremony', but came to the polling station on a motorcycle. The first phase of polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is being held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of Uttar Pradesh.

Balram said he felt it necessary to exercise his franchise. After casting his vote, his marriage procession left his house for Loni.

The Char Khamba polling station is a model polling booth built on DM Colony Road. The booth was decorated with balloons and voters were welcomed with drum beats.

Meanwhile, at booth number 421 of Anupshahr area in the district, people had to wait for hours in the queue before they were able to cast their votes due to a technical glitch in the electronic voting machines (EVM).

Residents of Nagla Kheda and Nagla Bud villages of Dubai area raised slogans of "no voting" as they claimed no development in the region. Some angry villagers also boycotted voting due to the non-construction of roads and bridges, which caused a stir among the police and administrative officers. However, the villagers later agreed to vote after persuasion by the district officials.

In the seven assembly seats of the district, 50.81 percent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm, officials said.

