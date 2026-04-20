Paredes' Penalty Breaks River Plate's Unbeaten Streak in SuperClasico Showdown
Leandro Paredes' first-half penalty secured a 1-0 victory for Boca Juniors over River Plate in the Argentine Superclasico. This win ended River Plate's nine-match unbeaten run. Despite River Plate's strong start, they couldn't capitalize and lost under coach Eduardo Coudet for the first time, while Boca Juniors improved their standings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 04:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 04:08 IST
Leandro Paredes' first-half penalty sealed Boca Juniors' 1-0 victory over River Plate in the Argentine Superclasico, snapping their rivals' nine-match unbeaten run.
The pivotal moment came just before halftime, when Paredes capitalized on a VAR decision against River's Lautaro Rivero for a handball in the box.
Despite River's early dominance and late efforts to equalize, Boca's disciplined defense and counter-attacks secured the win, marking River's first loss under coach Eduardo Coudet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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