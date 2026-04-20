Paredes' Penalty Breaks River Plate's Unbeaten Streak in SuperClasico Showdown

Leandro Paredes' first-half penalty sealed Boca Juniors' 1-0 victory over River Plate in the Argentine Superclasico, snapping their rivals' nine-match unbeaten run.

The pivotal moment came just before halftime, when Paredes capitalized on a VAR decision against River's Lautaro Rivero for a handball in the box.

Despite River's early dominance and late efforts to equalize, Boca's disciplined defense and counter-attacks secured the win, marking River's first loss under coach Eduardo Coudet.

(With inputs from agencies.)