Proposal to rename 13 airports, including Aurangabad, sent to Centre: MoS Bhagwat Karad

A proposal has been sent to the Union government for renaming 13 airports, including the one in Aurangabad, and a decision on the same will be taken by the cabinet, Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad said.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Wednesday, the Union minister of state for finance said a proposal to rename the airport after Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji was sent to the Centre earlier. ''I have been regularly following up on the issue. At least 13 airports in the country are to be renamed and the cabinet will take a decision about these airports,'' Dr Karad said. Earlier, while speaking at a virtual inauguration ceremony of an establishment in Aurangabad, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that legislators who go to Delhi should pursue the matter of renaming of the airport and get it done.

