Left Menu

Proposal to rename 13 airports, including Aurangabad, sent to Centre: MoS Bhagwat Karad

Earlier, while speaking at a virtual inauguration ceremony of an establishment in Aurangabad, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that legislators who go to Delhi should pursue the matter of renaming of the airport and get it done.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:27 IST
Proposal to rename 13 airports, including Aurangabad, sent to Centre: MoS Bhagwat Karad
Union Minister Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A proposal has been sent to the Union government for renaming 13 airports, including the one in Aurangabad, and a decision on the same will be taken by the cabinet, Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad said.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Wednesday, the Union minister of state for finance said a proposal to rename the airport after Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji was sent to the Centre earlier. ''I have been regularly following up on the issue. At least 13 airports in the country are to be renamed and the cabinet will take a decision about these airports,'' Dr Karad said. Earlier, while speaking at a virtual inauguration ceremony of an establishment in Aurangabad, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that legislators who go to Delhi should pursue the matter of renaming of the airport and get it done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022