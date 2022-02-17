Delhi govt allows women candidates to submit applications for e-auto permits till Feb 23

The Transport Department of the Delhi government has allowed eligible women candidates to submit applications for electric auto-rickshaw permits till February 23, officials said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, a draw of lots was conducted for the allotment of 4,261 e-autos by the department. Through the computerised randomisation process, 2,855 male and 743 females were given the permits.

Of the total permits, 33 per cent (1,406) were reserved for women. The department had received 20,589 applications in total out of which 19,846 were male applicants. Now, for the remaining 663 permits, women candidates can submit their applications through a link provided on the department's website till February 23, officials said.

After allotment, successful applicants would be required to purchase the TSR (three-seater auto rickshaw) and apply for registration on the single-window portal of Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) before April 30, they said.

Failing this, the letter of intent (LOI) will be deemed to be surrendered and included in the waiting list. The registration of the e-autos will only be allowed for people having a valid PSV (public service vehicle) badge and LOI, officials said.

Delhi government is promoting e-vehicles in a big way to combat air pollution in the city. In October last year, it had launched a scheme for registration of e-autos – lilac for female drivers and blue for male drivers.

The Supreme Court had on February 11 allowed the Delhi government to resume the process of registration of 4,261 e-autos in the national capital.

The scheme was earlier halted due to a lawsuit filed in the court on the government's decision to allow electric autos in place of CNG within the one lakh cap on autos that the Supreme Court had mandated.

Of the 1,406 e-auto rickshaws that have been reserved for women, 743 applicants are directly eligible for the scheme and will be issued the LOIs subject to removal of deficiency in some cases, officials said.

To encourage women drivers, it was decided to invite fresh applications for the remaining 663 reserved e-autos and hold a special draw of lots, they said.

In case the remaining slots remain un-allotted, the LOI from the women quota will be given to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation with the permission to operate these e-autos through an aggregator with a further condition that the same shall be driven by only women as part of last mile connectivity, officials said.

