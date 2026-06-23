Putin says Ukrainian drone attacks are an attempt to destabilise Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine's attacks on civilian targets in Russia are an attempt to destabilise society, ruling out direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Reuters | Russian President Vladimir Putin Said On Tuesday That Ukraine Was Attacking Civilian Targets In Russia In An Attempt To Destabilise Society Speaking To Graduates Of Military And Security Institutions | Updated: 23-06-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 17:16 IST
Putin says Ukrainian drone attacks are an attempt to destabilise Russia
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russian ‌President Vladimir Putin said ​on Tuesday ‌that Ukraine was attacking civilian targets in Russia ‌in an attempt ‌to destabilise society.

Speaking to graduates of ⁠military ​and ⁠security institutions, Putin said he ⁠did not see ​grounds for direct talks ⁠with Ukrainian President Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy ​given what he described as ⁠Kyiv's strikes on civilian ⁠targets.

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