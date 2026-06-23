Putin says Ukrainian drone attacks are an attempt to destabilise Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin Said On Tuesday That Ukraine Was Attacking Civilian Targets In Russia In An Attempt To Destabilise Society Speaking To Graduates Of Military And Security Institutions

​Russian ‌President Vladimir Putin said ​on Tuesday ‌that Ukraine was attacking civilian targets in Russia ‌in an attempt ‌to destabilise society.

Speaking to graduates of ⁠military ​and ⁠security institutions, Putin said he ⁠did not see ​grounds for direct talks ⁠with Ukrainian President Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy ​given what he described as ⁠Kyiv's strikes on civilian ⁠targets.