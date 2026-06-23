Putin says Ukrainian drone attacks are an attempt to destabilise Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine's attacks on civilian targets in Russia are an attempt to destabilise society, ruling out direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine was attacking civilian targets in Russia in an attempt to destabilise society.
Speaking to graduates of military and security institutions, Putin said he did not see grounds for direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy given what he described as Kyiv's strikes on civilian targets.
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