Limited vessel transit allowed through Strait of Hormuz, Iranian military source says
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy is coordinating the passage of a limited number of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz daily, with varying numbers depending on conditions.
- Country:
- Iran
A limited number of vessels are being allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day under coordination with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy, an Iranian military source told Fars news agency on Tuesday.
The source said the number of authorised vessels varies daily depending on conditions, after what they described as a period in which the strait had been closed and no transit permits issued due to "hostile actions by Israel and alleged U.S. violations of a ceasefire agreement".