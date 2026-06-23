Limited vessel transit allowed through Strait of Hormuz, Iranian military source says

A Limited Number Of Vessels Are Being Allowed To Pass Through The Strait Of Hormuz Each Day Under Coordination With Irans Revolutionary Guards Navy

​A ​limited number ‌of vessels ​are being allowed to pass ‌through the Strait of Hormuz each day under coordination with ‌Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy, an Iranian ‌military source told Fars news agency on Tuesday.

The source ⁠said ​the ⁠number of authorised vessels varies daily ⁠depending on conditions, after ​what they described as a period ⁠in which the strait had ⁠been ​closed and no transit permits issued due ⁠to "hostile actions by Israel and ⁠alleged U.S. ⁠violations of a ceasefire agreement".