PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh aid to kin of Kota accident victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced ex gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those who were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Kota district. Nine people of a wedding party, including the bridegroom, were killed after their car fell into the Chambal river here in the early hours of Sunday as the driver lost control of the vehicle due to drowsiness, police had said. Expressing his condolences to the families, the prime minister tweeted, ''Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Kota. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi''. ''The tragic accident occurred in Rajasthan's Kota is very painful. I express my condolence to the families of those who lost their lives. May God provide them strength to bear infinite grief!,'' the prime minister said in another tweet Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes at @PMOIndia on Monday morning. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had already announced Rs 2 lakh each as compensation to the kin of those killed in the mishap on Sunday morning. He has also announced Rs 5 lakh for families that have lost two or more members in the accident. The wedding party was on its way to Madhya Pradesh in a Maruti Ertiga, police had said.

The car fell into the river from a bridge early in the morning in Nayapura police station area after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to drowsiness, Superintendent of Police (city) Kesar Singh Shekhawat had said.

Initially, seven bodies were pulled out from the car that had plunged seven-eight feet into the water. Two more bodies were recovered later, Shekhawat had said.

The wedding party was going from Chauth Ka Barwara village in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, he had said.

The deceased have been identified as Avinash Valmiki (23), the bridegroom, his brother Keshav (30), car driver Islam Khan (35), Kushal (22), Shubham (23), Rohit Valmiki (22), Rahul (25), Vikas Valmiki (24) and Mukesh Gochar (35), the police had said.

