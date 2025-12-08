Mysterious Smoke Causes Panic at Girl's Hostel in Ujjain

In Mahidpur town of Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh, fifteen students fell ill after inhaling smoke at a girls' hostel, causing panic.

On Monday, five students reported further discomfort, leading to their referral to Ujjain's Charak Hospital, where two were admitted to the ICU. However, their condition remains stable according to doctors and officials.

Authorities are actively investigating the source of the smoke, and Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh assures no serious health issues currently affect the students.