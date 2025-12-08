Mysterious Smoke Causes Panic at Girl's Hostel in Ujjain
Fifteen students in a girls' hostel in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh fell ill after inhaling smoke. Five were further treated, with two in ICU but stable. An investigation is ongoing to determine the smoke's source, believed to be from a vehicle or other causes.
- India
In Mahidpur town of Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh, fifteen students fell ill after inhaling smoke at a girls' hostel, causing panic.
On Monday, five students reported further discomfort, leading to their referral to Ujjain's Charak Hospital, where two were admitted to the ICU. However, their condition remains stable according to doctors and officials.
Authorities are actively investigating the source of the smoke, and Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh assures no serious health issues currently affect the students.
