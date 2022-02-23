Left Menu

Max Estates leases 1.05 lakh sq ft office space in Delhi's Okhla at around Rs 16 cr annual rent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:53 IST
Max Estates leases 1.05 lakh sq ft office space in Delhi's Okhla at around Rs 16 cr annual rent
  • Country:
  • India

Max group firm Max Ventures & Industries Ltd (MaxVIL) has completely leased 1.05 lakh square feet space in its office complex at Okhla in the national capital and will earn a rental income of around Rs 16 crore annually.

MaxVIL, which is one of the three listed companies of the USD 4-billion Max Group, said in a statement that the first phase of its commercial project 'Max House', comprising 1.05 lakh square feet, is now 100 per cent leased out to big domestic and international clients.

Max House is the company's second commercial real estate offering by Max Estates, which is a subsidiary of MaxVIL.

''Average rental rate for Max House Phase 1 now stands at around Rs 125 per square feet per month,'' the statement said.

Samsung India Electronics, Nykaa Fashion, Religare Enterprises, DSK Legal and Dhampur Sugar Mills are some of the key occupiers.

US-based retail firm Target Sourcing Services India Pvt Ltd has taken on lease 26,608 square feet at Max House.

The lease with Target Sourcing has been registered on Tuesday.

MaxVil MD and CEO Sahil Vachani said, ''There is an increasing trend of flight to quality, with top-notch companies upgrading to Grade A+ spaces post the pandemic.'' The company's first commercial project 'Max Towers' in Noida is also 98 per cent leased, Vachani added.

MaxVIL said the work on the second phase of Max House, comprising 1.45 lakh square feet, is on track and the project is expected to be delivered by Q3 of FY23.

Max Estates has entered into a partnership with New York Life Insurance Company for its third commercial project in Delhi-NCR named Max Square.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022