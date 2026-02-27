Paramount Skydance Triumphs Over Netflix in Hollywood Studio Acquisition

Paramount Skydance has emerged victorious in its months-long fight to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, after Netflix, a major player in the streaming industry, chose not to increase its bid, calling it financially unviable. The Warner Bros board must now terminate its previous agreement with Netflix to accept Paramount Skydance's offer.

The intense competition saw Paramount raising its offer to $31 per share compared to Netflix's $27.75, positioning Paramount's bid as more attractive for Warner Bros' stakeholders. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, emphasizing financial prudence, indicated that further bidding would not align with the company's economic interests.

This merger of Hollywood giants will likely face rigorous regulatory scrutiny, both within the United States and internationally. Despite current political dynamics suggesting approval, California and European regulators might pose challenges. Paramount's commitment includes significant financial contingencies to address regulatory hurdles and shareholder concerns, reflecting a firm belief in the merger's strategic value.