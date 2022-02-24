EU leaders set to discuss further sanctions on Russia at emergency summit

European Union leaders will discuss a further sanctions package on Russia at an emergency meeting later on Thursday, the EU said in a statement.

"(European Commission) President (Ursula) von der Leyen will outline a further sanctions package being finalised by the European Commission and which the Council will swiftly adopt," the statement said.

These "further restrictive measures ... will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)