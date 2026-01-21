Celebrating Northeast Brilliance: Statehood Days Event Showcases Cultural Diversity
The Delhi government held a celebration to honor the statehood days of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura, focusing on Northeast India's rich cultural heritage. The event highlighted the cultural diversity and folk traditions of these states, promoting national unity and cultural exchange.
In a vibrant celebration on Wednesday, the Delhi government commemorated the statehood days of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura, highlighting the cultural richness of Northeast India.
Unveiling the initiative unveiled in February 2025, the event at Delhi Secretariat underscored the government's commitment to honoring Indian states with cultural pride and dignity.
Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized that the folk traditions and art of these northeastern states enrich national unity, noting that such programs preserve India's heritage and encourage state collaboration.
