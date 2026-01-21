New Zealand to Defend America's Cup in Naples: Historic Race Returns with a New Partnership

New Zealand is set to begin defending the America's Cup title in July next year in Naples, Italy. This marks a historic occasion as Italy hosts the prestigious sailing event for the first time, featuring top contenders from Britain, Italy, Switzerland, and France vying to challenge the defending champions.

The America's Cup, now in its 38th edition and sponsored by Louis Vuitton, will showcase high-performance AC75 foiling monohulls. Teams involved have formed a new partnership to share revenues and manage costs, a move seen as crucial for preserving the event's long-standing legacy, said Emirates Team New Zealand's CEO, Grant Dalton, during an event presentation in Naples.

Despite stepping back from hosting duties due to lack of governmental support, New Zealand will have a solid presence in Naples. Participating teams will base themselves in Bagnoli, presenting an economic opportunity for the area. The U.S. team's participation remains uncertain due to the substantial funding required.

