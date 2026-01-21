Heroic Rescue: Preventing Child Marriage in Beed

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Beed police has taken swift action to rescue a 14-year-old girl who was illegally married to a 30-year-old man, in breach of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The case, registered at the Talwada police station in Georai tehsil, unfolded after AHTU officer Pallavi Jadhav received information on Monday morning regarding the marriage, which took place on January 5 in Amla village. A significant religious ceremony, a Satyanarayan pooja, was being carried out at the residence on the same day.

An immediate raid by the AHTU team initially did not locate the girl but resulted in the detention of Krishna alias Baban Anurudra Varbade, the 30-year-old 'groom', who admitted to the marriage. Following the discovery of the girl, Inspector Jadhav provided her with comfort and counselling. The next steps involve presenting her and her parents to the Child Welfare Committee for further proceedings.

