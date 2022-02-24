Left Menu

Russia suspends movement of commercial vessels in Azov sea - sources

Russia has suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea until further notice, five grain industry sources told Reuters on Thursday. Russian forces invaded Ukraine with strikes on major cities on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:26 IST
Russia has suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea until further notice, five grain industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine with strikes on major cities on Thursday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, mainly ships its grain from ports in the Black Sea. The Azov sea is home to shallow water ports of smaller capacity.

"All ships are on 'stop' (in the Azov sea)," one of the sources said. Russia's state agency for maritime and river transport did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

