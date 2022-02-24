Pinnacle Industries launches co for electric vehicles

Pinnacle Industries on Wednesday announced the launch of an electric vehicle and technology company that will soon roll out electric buses and vehicles for last-mile delivery.

The new firm EKA will design, manufacture, and supply a complete range of EVs (Electric Vehicles), fuel cell and alternative fuel vehicles.

Pinnacle Industries is into automotive seating, interiors and speciality vehicles firm. EKA's product range will include commercial Battery EVs (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid EVs (PHEVs) and Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs). It will also have components assembly and manufacturing and EV traction energy storage systems, among others.

In a statement, Pinnacle Industries said it was getting ready to introduce its first set of EV buses and LCVs in the coming months.

Going forward, the company will also be introducing a smart lean factories approach that will allow the utilisation of existing infrastructure to create a global EV revolution.

The new automotive and technology venture has been launched to bring sustainable, profitable and efficient electric commercial vehicles and solutions to accelerate the mass adaptation of EVs globally, Pinnacle Industries said.

''EKA will open a new ecosystem of technology, manufacturing, and distribution to various parts of the country. This know-how and resources will be shared to reduce costs further and increase the viability of EV adoption,'' Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of Pinnacle Industries and EKA, said.

Pinnacle said EKA is re-inventing the design philosophy and manufacturing of eCVs by developing sharable technologies, to democratise EVs with best-in-class TCO solutions and a sustainable ecosystem.

EKA is developing electric and alternate fuel commercial vehicles, designed to help increase range, lower operating costs, offering the best returns while helping businesses, government and operators and achieve ambitious sustainability goals, it said.

Another key offering by EKA will be the pioneering smart lean factory approach that requires minimum investment compared to conventional automobile manufacturing factories.

This is achieved by designing the products in a way that eliminates large investments, including painting infrastructure and large fixtures, the company said.

This revolutionary approach will reduce inventory and infrastructure costs and optimise logistics. EKA's decentralised manufacturing concept will have a smaller footprint and can also be deployed in existing facilities, it said.

