Jammu & Kashmir Clinches Historic Ranji Trophy Victory

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has lauded the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title, marking a significant milestone not just for the team but also for Indian cricket. Saikia emphasized the historic nature of J&K's victory, which represents the BCCI's efforts to spread cricket across all regions of the country.

Highlighting individual performances, Saikia praised speedster Auqib Nabi, whose consistent performance throughout the season resulted in 60 wickets, including seven five-wicket hauls. Nabi's remarkable season has put him in the spotlight, and Indian selectors are expected to keep a close eye on his future endeavors.

Under the leadership of Paras Dogra, Jammu and Kashmir triumphed over Karnataka by securing a massive 291-run lead in the first innings of the final. Playing their first Ranji final, J&K's victory has ended a 67-year wait for the coveted title. Nabi's contributions have been instrumental in this success, and he is set to play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League season, having been acquired for Rs 8.40 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)