Owaisi Criticizes Modi's 'Untimely' Israel Visit Amid Regional Tensions
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel, alleging it was used by Israel to justify actions against Iran and Palestinians. Owaisi questioned India's gains from the visit and its impact on India's neutral stance in the Middle East, raising concerns about national interests.
In a recent statement, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, describing it as 'untimely.' Owaisi alleged that Israel used the visit to justify its actions against Iran and Palestinians, urging that the visit's implications be clarified.
The Hyderabad MP raised concerns about whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had informed Modi of a planned attack on Iran. If informed, Owaisi argued, Modi should have returned to India immediately. Owaisi expressed worries that the visit might convey that India supports Israel over Iran.
Owaisi further questioned the benefits India gained from the visit, noting that it could affect India's traditionally neutral Middle East policy. He highlighted the need for clarity on national interests and the potential impact on the Indian diaspora in the region.
