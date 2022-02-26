SCOREBOARD: Ind vs SL, 2T20I

Left Menu

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:57 IST
Scoreboard of the second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday. Sri Lanka innings: Pathum Nissanka lbw b Bhuvneshwar 75 Danushka Gunathilaka c Venkatesh Iyer b Ravindra Jadeja 38 Charith Asalanka lbw b Chahal 2 Kamil Mishara c Shreyas Iyer b Harshal Patel1 Dinesh Chandimal c Rohit b Bumrah 9 Dasun Shanaka not out 47 Chamika Karunaratne not out 0 Extras: (lb-7, w-4) 11 Total: 183/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 67-1, 71-2, 76-3, 102-4, 160-5 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-36-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-24-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-52-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-27-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-37-1.

