Tragic Collision on Brazilian Highway

A devastating incident unfolded on a federal highway in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul on Friday when a bus collided head-on with a truck. The unfortunate event led to the tragic loss of at least 11 lives, confirmed by the country's Federal Highway Police.

The collision, which also injured seven individuals, occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT). The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals as authorities continue to manage the aftermath.

The impact of the crash resulted in part of the truck's sand cargo inundating the bus, complicating rescue operations and underscoring the severity of the incident.

