Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Brazilian Highway

A fatal accident occurred in southern Brazil when a bus and a truck collided, resulting in 11 deaths and seven injuries. The crash happened on a federal highway in Rio Grande do Sul, with sand from the truck making rescue efforts challenging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 04:09 IST
Tragic Collision on Brazilian Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating incident unfolded on a federal highway in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul on Friday when a bus collided head-on with a truck. The unfortunate event led to the tragic loss of at least 11 lives, confirmed by the country's Federal Highway Police.

The collision, which also injured seven individuals, occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT). The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals as authorities continue to manage the aftermath.

The impact of the crash resulted in part of the truck's sand cargo inundating the bus, complicating rescue operations and underscoring the severity of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Urges Israel to Reverse NGO Operation Suspension

UN Urges Israel to Reverse NGO Operation Suspension

 United States
2
New York Politics Shake-Up: Mayor Mamdani Revokes Controversial Orders

New York Politics Shake-Up: Mayor Mamdani Revokes Controversial Orders

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate as Trump Threatens Intervention Amid Iranian Protests

Tensions Escalate as Trump Threatens Intervention Amid Iranian Protests

 Global
4
Yemen's Leader Seeks Saudi Forum for Unity

Yemen's Leader Seeks Saudi Forum for Unity

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026