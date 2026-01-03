Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting
The FBI thwarted a planned New Year's Eve attack by 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant on a grocery store and fast-food restaurant in North Carolina. Pledging loyalty to the Islamic State, Sturdivant was under surveillance and arrested after plans were uncovered through undercover operations. He faces charges of providing material support to terrorism.
The FBI successfully disrupted a looming New Year's Eve attack by arresting Christian Sturdivant, 18, who planned assaults on a grocery store and fast-food restaurant in North Carolina.
The arrest followed Sturdivant's expression of loyalty to the Islamic State and his detailed plans shared with an undercover FBI employee posing as an ally.
Authorities, ensuring public safety, arrested the suspect after discovering a manifesto and note outlining the attack plan. Sturdivant's arrest showcases the FBI's preventive measures against potential extremist threats.
