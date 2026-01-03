Left Menu

Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting

The FBI thwarted a planned New Year's Eve attack by 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant on a grocery store and fast-food restaurant in North Carolina. Pledging loyalty to the Islamic State, Sturdivant was under surveillance and arrested after plans were uncovered through undercover operations. He faces charges of providing material support to terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charlotte | Updated: 03-01-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 03:30 IST
Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting
  • Country:
  • United States

The FBI successfully disrupted a looming New Year's Eve attack by arresting Christian Sturdivant, 18, who planned assaults on a grocery store and fast-food restaurant in North Carolina.

The arrest followed Sturdivant's expression of loyalty to the Islamic State and his detailed plans shared with an undercover FBI employee posing as an ally.

Authorities, ensuring public safety, arrested the suspect after discovering a manifesto and note outlining the attack plan. Sturdivant's arrest showcases the FBI's preventive measures against potential extremist threats.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Overhauls Top Defense Roles Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

Zelenskiy Overhauls Top Defense Roles Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

 Global
2
U.S. Stocks' Volatile Start to 2026 Amid Market Dynamics

U.S. Stocks' Volatile Start to 2026 Amid Market Dynamics

 Global
3
Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Strikes Mexico

Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Strikes Mexico

 Global
4
Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting

Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026