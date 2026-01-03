Left Menu

Chaos and Resilience: Southern Mexico Rocked by Powerful Earthquake

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Mexico's Pacific Coast, causing significant damage, including road and hospital destruction. President Claudia Sheinbaum's press conference was interrupted. Two deaths were reported. Aftershocks persisted, further impacting Guerrero and Mexico City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 04:10 IST
Chaos and Resilience: Southern Mexico Rocked by Powerful Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake jolted southern Mexico on Friday morning, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads and hospitals, and momentarily halting President Claudia Sheinbaum's first press conference of the year.

Tragically, in Guerrero, a woman lost her life when her house collapsed, and in Mexico City, a man died during an evacuation attempt. The tremors reached 180 miles from the epicenter, visibly shaking Mexico City's Angel of Independence monument.

The quake and its 420 aftershocks disrupted daily life, prompting evacuations from buildings, some minor harm at major airports, and exposed vulnerabilities from recent weather events. President Sheinbaum maintained composure, resuming her press briefing after ensuring safety protocols were followed.

TRENDING

1
UN Urges Israel to Reverse NGO Operation Suspension

UN Urges Israel to Reverse NGO Operation Suspension

 United States
2
New York Politics Shake-Up: Mayor Mamdani Revokes Controversial Orders

New York Politics Shake-Up: Mayor Mamdani Revokes Controversial Orders

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate as Trump Threatens Intervention Amid Iranian Protests

Tensions Escalate as Trump Threatens Intervention Amid Iranian Protests

 Global
4
Yemen's Leader Seeks Saudi Forum for Unity

Yemen's Leader Seeks Saudi Forum for Unity

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026