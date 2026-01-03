Chaos and Resilience: Southern Mexico Rocked by Powerful Earthquake
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Mexico's Pacific Coast, causing significant damage, including road and hospital destruction. President Claudia Sheinbaum's press conference was interrupted. Two deaths were reported. Aftershocks persisted, further impacting Guerrero and Mexico City.
A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake jolted southern Mexico on Friday morning, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads and hospitals, and momentarily halting President Claudia Sheinbaum's first press conference of the year.
Tragically, in Guerrero, a woman lost her life when her house collapsed, and in Mexico City, a man died during an evacuation attempt. The tremors reached 180 miles from the epicenter, visibly shaking Mexico City's Angel of Independence monument.
The quake and its 420 aftershocks disrupted daily life, prompting evacuations from buildings, some minor harm at major airports, and exposed vulnerabilities from recent weather events. President Sheinbaum maintained composure, resuming her press briefing after ensuring safety protocols were followed.
