Yemen's Southern Independence Shuffle: A Gulf Power Play

In a dramatic escalation, Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) announced a new 'constitution' for an independent southern state on Friday. This move demands recognition from other factions amid rising tensions between Gulf allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The STC's declaration, perceived as a step toward independence, comes after its fighters took control of key provinces and the Presidential Palace in Aden, prompting swift airstrikes from Saudi Arabia. The warplanes targeted STC camps in Hadramout as part of Saudi-backed efforts to reclaim lost territories.

Although the STC claims its plan for independence, featuring a two-year constitutional period followed by a referendum, aims at dialogue, the Saudi-led coalition demands a military withdrawal. As diplomatic efforts flounder, fears of increased conflict threaten to further destabilize Yemen's fragile landscape.