Yemen's Southern Independence Shuffle: A Gulf Power Play
Yemen's Southern Transitional Council announces a new 'constitution' for an independent state, escalating tensions with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, despite unclear feasibility. As Saudi-led forces retaliate against recent gains by STC-linked forces, the risk of wider conflict threatens to destabilize the region further.
- Country:
- Yemen
In a dramatic escalation, Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) announced a new 'constitution' for an independent southern state on Friday. This move demands recognition from other factions amid rising tensions between Gulf allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The STC's declaration, perceived as a step toward independence, comes after its fighters took control of key provinces and the Presidential Palace in Aden, prompting swift airstrikes from Saudi Arabia. The warplanes targeted STC camps in Hadramout as part of Saudi-backed efforts to reclaim lost territories.
Although the STC claims its plan for independence, featuring a two-year constitutional period followed by a referendum, aims at dialogue, the Saudi-led coalition demands a military withdrawal. As diplomatic efforts flounder, fears of increased conflict threaten to further destabilize Yemen's fragile landscape.
ALSO READ
Yemen on the Brink: Southern Separatists Push for Independence
Kharkiv Under Fire: Conflicting Claims Emerge After Devastating Missile Strike
Yemen's Power Struggle: Southern Separatists Eye Independence
Yemen's Independence Bid: Southern Separatists Eye Referendum
Sudan's Hopeful Goal: Football Amidst Conflict