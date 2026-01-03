Left Menu

Yemen's Southern Independence Shuffle: A Gulf Power Play

Yemen's Southern Transitional Council announces a new 'constitution' for an independent state, escalating tensions with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, despite unclear feasibility. As Saudi-led forces retaliate against recent gains by STC-linked forces, the risk of wider conflict threatens to destabilize the region further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 03-01-2026 03:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 03:43 IST
Yemen's Southern Independence Shuffle: A Gulf Power Play
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a dramatic escalation, Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) announced a new 'constitution' for an independent southern state on Friday. This move demands recognition from other factions amid rising tensions between Gulf allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The STC's declaration, perceived as a step toward independence, comes after its fighters took control of key provinces and the Presidential Palace in Aden, prompting swift airstrikes from Saudi Arabia. The warplanes targeted STC camps in Hadramout as part of Saudi-backed efforts to reclaim lost territories.

Although the STC claims its plan for independence, featuring a two-year constitutional period followed by a referendum, aims at dialogue, the Saudi-led coalition demands a military withdrawal. As diplomatic efforts flounder, fears of increased conflict threaten to further destabilize Yemen's fragile landscape.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Overhauls Top Defense Roles Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

Zelenskiy Overhauls Top Defense Roles Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

 Global
2
U.S. Stocks' Volatile Start to 2026 Amid Market Dynamics

U.S. Stocks' Volatile Start to 2026 Amid Market Dynamics

 Global
3
Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Strikes Mexico

Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Strikes Mexico

 Global
4
Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting

Foiled Terror Plot: FBI's New Year's Eve Sting

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026