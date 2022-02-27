Six Assam students evacuated from Ukraine so far: Govt

Six students from Assam stranded in war-torn Ukraine have been evacuated along with other Indians so far and they have reached New Delhi and Mumbai on separate flights, the state administration said on Sunday.

The Assam government said that it was in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe evacuation of all people from the state who are stuck in the eastern European nation.

An official statement said that personnel of Assam Bhavan in Mumbai and New Delhi have received the students and made necessary arrangements to send them home.

The students who have been evacuated from Ukraine are Tanmayee Parashar, Siya Das, Daisy Basumatary and Kritika Basant from Guwahati, Anurag Bhuyan from Gohpur and Himashree Kakati from Sualkuchi.

Parashar and Das, who arrived in Mumbai, are in the Assam Bhavan there and arrangements are being done by the Assam government officials to send them home, the statement said.

The others were received by officials from Assam Bhavan, Delhi, on their arrival in New Delhi and arrangements for their travel home are also being made.

''The tickets have been arranged by the Government of Assam,'' the statement added.

It said all the students have been studying medicine in different universities and colleges in Ukraine.

The statement said that the Assam government is in constant touch with the MEA for hassle-free evacuation and safe travel of the students.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also tweeted about the arrival of some of the students from the state.

''Miss Himashree Kakati from Bongshar Sualkuchi, and Ms Daisy Basumatary from Maligaon Guwahati, both studying medicine in UZHNU Ukraine, have been evacuated by MEA and on their arrival in Delhi today at 9-15 am received by officials from Assam Bhavan, Delhi,'' Sarma tweeted on Sunday.

''We welcome our students -- Tanmayee & Siya, successfully evacuated from Ukraine and who have reached Mumbai just now,'' he had tweeted late on Saturday night.

''Our teams will ensure all assistance to such students,'' Sarma added.

India had on Saturday begun the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, with the first evacuation flight bringing back 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai in the evening.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning when the Russian military offensive began. The Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

The Assam government had on Saturday initiated the process for collecting details of people from the state stranded in Ukraine.

It had circulated a Google sheet through social media, urging people to fill up the details so that the state government can have a centralised database for further action as required.

Sarma had also spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday regarding the evacuation of people from Assam stranded in Ukraine.

As per estimates, more than 100 students hailing from Assam are presently stranded in different parts of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)