Delhi CM Rings in 2026 with Temple Blessings

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Marghat Wale Hanuman temple on New Year's Day, praying for the city's prosperity and development. She conveyed hopeful wishes for 2026, emphasizing collective efforts for a better Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:20 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the beginning of 2026 with a visit to the Marghat Wale Hanuman temple. The Chief Minister sought blessings for the prosperity and happiness of the city's residents.

In her address to the city, Gupta conveyed her wishes for the New Year, expressing hope for development and prosperity in Delhi.

Stressing the importance of collective effort, she stated, 'All of us together will endeavor with full dedication to make a better, Viksit Delhi.'

