China welcomes investments from global integrated circuit companies
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 08:28 IST
China will continue to welcome global integrated circuit companies to increase their investments, an Industry Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
China will also encourage global firms to form various types of collaborations with Chinese companies, the ministry spokesperson said in a press conference.
