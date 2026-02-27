Left Menu

Golden Deception: Iconic Actors in Temple Flag Mast Scandal

The VACB is investigating the alleged misappropriation of gold and money linked to the Sabarimala temple flag mast. Film stars Mohanlal and Dileep are among those who donated. The court highlighted discrepancies between gold recorded and used, indicating potential financial irregularities and violations of accounting norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is intensifying its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of gold and money around the Sabarimala shrine's 2017 flag mast installation. High-profile figures, including film stars Mohanlal and Dileep, have been recorded as having contributed, according to VACB sources.

Mohanlal, who provided his statement in Thiruvananthapuram, and Dileep, who spoke in Kochi, are among the 22 recorded so far. The probe seeks to identify if additional contributions were made. Previous testimonies include Union Minister Suresh Gopi and filmmaker Shaji Kailas.

The Kerala High Court has given VACB 30 days from February 9 to submit a conclusive report. Discrepancies noted include a shortfall in documented gold versus that reported bought and donated. The lack of donor receipts highlights significant procedural lapses, prompting court concern over Devaswom financial practices.

