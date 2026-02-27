Intensified Tensions: Pakistan and Afghanistan's Military Showdown

Cross-border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated, leading to significant losses on both sides. Pakistan's defense minister declared the nation is in an 'open war' with its neighbor, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Pakistan maintains a stronger military presence, heavily supported by equipment and technical assistance from China. Despite the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, their military capability is shrinking due to limited access to foreign equipment and tools.

Pakistan's nuclear arsenal and comprehensive air force stand in stark contrast to Afghanistan's limited military resources, which include older Soviet-era equipment. The power imbalance is exacerbated by Afghanistan's lack of international recognition, hampering its modernization efforts.