Intensified Tensions: Pakistan and Afghanistan's Military Showdown

Cross-border conflict escalates between Pakistan and Afghanistan with heavy losses on both sides. Pakistan's military, fortified by Chinese support, dwarfs Afghanistan’s forces. Challenges for Afghanistan include limited resources and lack of recognition. Pakistan holds a significant military edge with nuclear capabilities, while Afghanistan lacks such arsenals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:40 IST
Cross-border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated, leading to significant losses on both sides. Pakistan's defense minister declared the nation is in an 'open war' with its neighbor, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Pakistan maintains a stronger military presence, heavily supported by equipment and technical assistance from China. Despite the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, their military capability is shrinking due to limited access to foreign equipment and tools.

Pakistan's nuclear arsenal and comprehensive air force stand in stark contrast to Afghanistan's limited military resources, which include older Soviet-era equipment. The power imbalance is exacerbated by Afghanistan's lack of international recognition, hampering its modernization efforts.

