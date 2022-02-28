Left Menu

MP: 3 Maha residents, 2 others killed in road accidents

Three people hailing from Maharashtra and two other persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradeshs Chhindwara and Dhar districts in the past 24 hours, police said on Monday.

Three people hailing from Maharashtra and two other persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara and Dhar districts in the past 24 hours, police said on Monday. Four people were also injured in these incidents, they said.

On Monday, a speeding car collided with a wall at a turning on Chhindwara-Damua road at around 5 am. Three car occupants, identified as driver Tushar Tumdhe (24), Pradeep Okhde (236) and Deepak Damdhe (25), died on the spot. A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured and undergoing treatment in a hospital, Damua police station in-charge Hemant Babaria said. They were residents of Wardha and Amravati in Maharashtra and were going to the Mahadev Mela in Pachmarhi, he said. In another accident, two persons were killed and three others injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) overturned multiple times after hitting a motorcycle in Dhar district on Sunday afternoon, Kukshi police station in-charge Santosh Patidar said. Two occupants of the SUV, identified as Antim Singh and Prem Singh, got crushed to death under the vehicle, he said. Two others travelling in the SUV and the motorcycle rider were injured and undergoing treatment, he said. A video of this accident also surfaced on social media.

