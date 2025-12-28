Left Menu

China Hails Ceasefire Between Cambodia and Thailand as a Step Toward Peace

China congratulated Cambodia and Thailand on reaching a ceasefire after weeks of deadly border fighting. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi termed it an important step towards regional peace. A meeting in China discusses promoting a lasting ceasefire and rebuilding trust between the nations. China offers humanitarian aid.

Updated: 28-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:16 IST
  • China

China has expressed congratulations to Cambodia and Thailand for reaching a ceasefire, ending weeks of intense border conflicts that resulted in over 101 deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands. A two-day meeting among officials of the three countries opened in southwestern China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during discussions with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, called the ceasefire a crucial step towards peace. He emphasized that it aligns with regional expectations. Sokhonn and Thailand's representative Sihasak Phuangketkeow are meeting Wang in Yunnan province to deliberate on the border tensions.

Wang encouraged Cambodia and Thailand to work towards a lasting ceasefire, resume normal communications, and rebuild mutual trust. He urged military and diplomatic officials to leverage the Yunnan meeting for enhanced communication and understanding. China has also pledged humanitarian aid for those displaced in the border areas.

