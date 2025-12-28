Left Menu

Italy Cracks Down on Hamas Funding Through Charities

Italian authorities arrested nine individuals accused of funding Hamas via Italian-based charities. Over $8 million was allegedly funneled to Hamas entities. This operation, aided by EU cooperation, seized more assets and was praised by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Israeli Ambassador Jonathan Peled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:16 IST
Italy Cracks Down on Hamas Funding Through Charities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a coordinated operation involving anti-mafia and anti-terrorism units, Italian prosecutors have arrested nine individuals suspected of channeling funds to Hamas through charities based in Italy. This operation highlights growing concerns over the misuse of humanitarian organizations for illicit purposes.

The suspects allegedly funneled approximately 7 million euros, earmarked for humanitarian causes, to Hamas-linked entities. The European Union recognizes Hamas as a terrorist organization, thus complicating the legal and diplomatic landscape surrounding this investigation.

The investigation, initiated after suspicious financial transactions were flagged, was expanded through cooperation with Dutch authorities and EU judicial agency Eurojust. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the operation, emphasizing its significance in combating terrorism financing. The crackdown has sparked public protests in Italy, reflecting the contentious nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

TRENDING

1
Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

 India
2
Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative Scrutiny

Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative S...

 India
3
Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

 India
4
India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025