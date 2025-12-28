Italy Cracks Down on Hamas Funding Through Charities

In a coordinated operation involving anti-mafia and anti-terrorism units, Italian prosecutors have arrested nine individuals suspected of channeling funds to Hamas through charities based in Italy. This operation highlights growing concerns over the misuse of humanitarian organizations for illicit purposes.

The suspects allegedly funneled approximately 7 million euros, earmarked for humanitarian causes, to Hamas-linked entities. The European Union recognizes Hamas as a terrorist organization, thus complicating the legal and diplomatic landscape surrounding this investigation.

The investigation, initiated after suspicious financial transactions were flagged, was expanded through cooperation with Dutch authorities and EU judicial agency Eurojust. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the operation, emphasizing its significance in combating terrorism financing. The crackdown has sparked public protests in Italy, reflecting the contentious nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.