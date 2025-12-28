Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy
The Sri Lankan Navy has detained three Tamil Nadu fishermen, sparking diplomatic tensions. Chief Minister M K Stalin urged India's External Affairs Minister to secure their release. Currently, 248 boats and 61 fishermen from Tamil Nadu remain in Sri Lankan custody, highlighting the ongoing disputes in the region.
The arrest of three Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has escalated concerns over ongoing regional disputes, with Chief Minister M K Stalin urging swift diplomatic intervention. The incident unfolded when fishermen set sail from Mandapam jetty, only to be detained the following day.
Chief Minister Stalin's report to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes a distressing pattern, with 248 boats and 61 Tamil Nadu fishermen currently held in Sri Lanka. The repeated arrests have become a critical issue, affecting livelihoods and regional relations.
Stalin has called for urgent diplomatic engagement to resolve these disputes and prevent future incidents, underscoring the detrimental impact on the local fishing community and the need for stable cross-border agreements.
