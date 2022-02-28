Left Menu

Indiamart acquires 26 pc stake in Realbooks for Rs 13.75 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:09 IST
Indiamart acquires 26 pc stake in Realbooks for Rs 13.75 cr
  • Country:
  • India

B2B e-commerce firm Indiamart on Monday announced acquisition of 26.01 per cent stake in cloud-based account software firm Adansa Solutions for Rs 13.75 crore.

As part of the transaction, Indiamart's wholly-owned subsidiary Tradezeal Online Private Limited has acquired shares via a mix of primary and secondary share purchases.

''Unlike existing desktop based software solutions which were designed for traditional businesses, the team at Realbooks has consciously designed a cloud first product which makes it appealing for new age businesses.

''We believe that this investment complements other initiatives we are taking within this space, and are excited to partner with them for their next phase of growth,'' Indiamart CEO Dinesh Agarwal said in a statement.

Adansa Solutions under the brand name 'Realbooks', offers a cloud based accounting software product for businesses and had turnover of Rs 2.6 crore in financial year 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022