Maharashtra taps European nations for FDI

Keen to maintain its position as a leading investment destination, the Maharashtra government is engaging European nations for FDI in focussed sectors such as logistics, renewable energy, machinery, electric vehicles and chemicals.

The state government had engaged the services of European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) along with Primus Partners for a series of interactive, closed-door meetings with senior representatives of European diplomatic missions in the country, the heads of Europe-India bilateral chambers of commerce and leaders of major business enterprises from the continent.

“The meetings focused on assessing the demand for different innovative and sustainable solutions offered by European businesses to facilitate Maharashtra’s long-term industrial and investment goals and define paths for their entry into the state as we collectively step out of the lull caused by the pandemic,'' an EBTC statement said.

“The discussions initiated by EBTC and Primus Partners are indeed meaningful and will help in further strengthening the presence of European businesses in the state of Maharashtra,” said Baldev Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, Maharashtra.

The EBTC said the enhanced focus presented a unique opportunity for European businesses that have pioneered the shift of industries to become more sustainable and environmentally responsible.

Poul. V. Jensen, MD EBTC, said Maharashtra provided a great opportunity for European stakeholder exploring the Indian market and the state’s focus towards sustainability was an area where Europe unlocked immense technology and potential for India.

Leading European businesses view India as a massive opportunity and huge consumption market and closer business ties between both regions is crucial to sustainable and inclusive growth, said Arnaldo Abruzzini, a Member of the Advisory Board at EBTC and former CEO at EUROCHAMBRES.

Davinder Sandhu, Chairman, Primus Partners said in view of India’s commitment to Net Zero and climate change and Europe’s thought and tech leadership in these areas, there is fertile territory for partnerships in energy, transportation, and urban infrastructure. During the meetings, Asian Paints evinced interest in making fresh investments in Maharashtra to expand its existing capacity in Khandala. “Asian Paints Ltd. is in advanced stage of discussions with Industries Dept, Govt of Maharashtra for exploring the possibility of expanding the capacity in our Khandala plant,” Amit Kumar Singh, AVP and Group Head of Corporate Affairs of Asian Paints said.

