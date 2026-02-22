Left Menu

Tragedy in Tahoe: Avalanche Claims Nine Lives

Authorities concluded a search for nine backcountry skiers killed by an avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada. Despite challenging conditions, the recovery drew on multiple agencies and volunteers. The victims included three guides from Blackbird Mountain Company and six experienced women skiers, all remembered for their love of the outdoors.

Tragedy in Tahoe: Avalanche Claims Nine Lives
  • Country:
  • United States

Nine backcountry skiers lost their lives following a catastrophic avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada, authorities confirmed on Saturday. Despite intense snowfall, crews from various agencies completed a challenging recovery operation around Castle Peak, near Lake Tahoe.

The victims included three guides from Blackbird Mountain Company and a close-knit group of six women skiers. They were celebrated for their adventurous spirit and connection to nature, with families expressing deep grief and many unanswered questions.

Efforts to recover the bodies involved coordination between the California Highway Patrol, the National Guard, and numerous volunteers. Helicopters and specialized equipment were deployed to safely access and extract the victims, concluding a somber chapter in this tight-knit mountain community.

