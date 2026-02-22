Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Border Strikes Ignite Diplomatic Scrutiny

Pakistan launched strikes targeting militant hideouts along the Afghan border, blaming Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State affiliates for recent attacks. Islamabad seeks global pressure on Afghanistan to curb cross-border militancy, as tensions persist with Kabul following deadly skirmishes and failed diplomatic efforts to reach a formal peace agreement.

Pakistan executed military operations early Sunday, targeting militant hideouts along the border with Afghanistan. While the exact locations were not disclosed, social media reports suggest the strikes occurred inside Afghan territory. Islamabad blames these militants for recent attacks within the country.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the operations targeted seven camps of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and an Islamic State affiliate. Citing security as a priority, Tarar emphasized these intelligence-led strikes aim to maintain regional peace. Earlier, Pakistan conducted similar operations following a devastating suicide attack in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amidst rising cross-border tensions, Pakistan urges Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to take action against militants using their soil. Islamabad accuses the TTP of launching attacks from Afghanistan, a claim refuted by Kabul. Despite a Qatar-mediated ceasefire, diplomatic efforts have yet to yield a formal peace accord, leaving regional stability hanging in the balance.

